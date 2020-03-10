Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stock Position Lifted by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 57.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,049,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,882,982 shares during the quarter. Eversource Energy accounts for approximately 3.6% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 4.96% of Eversource Energy worth $1,365,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,208,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,548,963,000 after buying an additional 893,951 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,905,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,246,000 after buying an additional 690,655 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 937,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,739,000 after buying an additional 513,997 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,202,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,517,000 after buying an additional 464,543 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $24,228,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $92.56 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $69.09 and a 12 month high of $99.42. The company has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.41.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

ES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.62.

In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $115,271.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

