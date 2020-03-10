Everus Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $755.00 (EVR)

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Everus has a total market capitalization of $8.60 million and approximately $755.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everus coin can now be bought for $0.0185 or 0.00000234 BTC on major exchanges including $24.43, $51.55, $20.33 and $50.98. Over the last seven days, Everus has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00050701 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00482466 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $504.40 or 0.06360721 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00057189 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006179 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00030972 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00013015 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003766 BTC.

About Everus

Everus (CRYPTO:EVR) is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,886,450 coins. The official website for Everus is everus.org. The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everus’ official message board is media.everus.org. Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everus Coin Trading

Everus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $24.43, $20.33, $10.39, $5.60, $50.98, $51.55, $18.94, $7.50, $13.77, $32.15 and $33.94. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everus using one of the exchanges listed above.

