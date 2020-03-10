Exagen Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on March 17th (NYSE:XGN)

Exagen’s (NYSE:XGN) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, March 17th. Exagen had issued 3,600,000 shares in its IPO on September 19th. The total size of the offering was $50,400,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several research firms recently commented on XGN. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Exagen in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.

XGN opened at $20.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.10. Exagen has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $29.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Exagen during the third quarter worth approximately $967,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen during the 3rd quarter worth $588,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exagen by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 216,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after buying an additional 66,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Exagen in the 4th quarter worth $117,000.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc operates as a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops and markets products for the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients affected by autoimmune rheumatic diseases (ARDs). Its lead product includes Avise SLE+CT, a proprietary diagnostic test that provides an enhanced solution for patients with a range of ARDs, such as systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), rheumatoid arthritis (RA), Sjögren's syndrome, and scleroderma, as well as other disorders, including fibromyalgia.

