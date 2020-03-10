EXMR FDN (EXMR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $292.00

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 25% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 10th. One EXMR FDN token can now be purchased for about $0.0390 or 0.00000494 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EXMR FDN has traded down 97% against the U.S. dollar. EXMR FDN has a market cap of $246,381.92 and approximately $292.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00051223 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00482109 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $508.85 or 0.06434078 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00057425 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006230 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00031087 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012658 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012553 BTC.

EXMR FDN Token Profile

EXMR FDN is a PoW/PoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 tokens. EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin. EXMR FDN’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR. EXMR FDN’s official website is exmrfoundation.org.

Buying and Selling EXMR FDN

EXMR FDN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR FDN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EXMR FDN using one of the exchanges listed above.

