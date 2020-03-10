Exosis Price Hits $0.14 (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. During the last week, Exosis has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Exosis coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001721 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Crex24 and Escodex. Exosis has a market cap of $47,977.39 and $22,154.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,943.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.14 or 0.02544814 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $272.50 or 0.03430592 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.39 or 0.00634338 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012414 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $55.16 or 0.00694431 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00086310 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00028054 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00524816 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Exosis (EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 516,004 coins and its circulating supply is 351,004 coins. Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org. The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

Exosis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Exrates and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

