Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Acquired by Parnassus Investments CA

Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 75.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,695,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 727,785 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments CA owned approximately 1.00% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $132,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXPD. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $99,524,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 285.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,508,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,530 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $29,225,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 557,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,471,000 after purchasing an additional 280,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 643,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,194,000 after purchasing an additional 168,872 shares during the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $274,318.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,779,784.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $66,865.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,327.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.40.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.36. 236,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,657. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52-week low of $66.00 and a 52-week high of $81.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.07 and its 200-day moving average is $74.29.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

