Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,160,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,021 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.63% of Extended Stay America worth $17,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. HGI Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Extended Stay America during the 4th quarter worth $175,000. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAY opened at $9.17 on Tuesday. Extended Stay America has a 52-week low of $9.21 and a 52-week high of $18.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.00.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $272.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.95 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th.

STAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Extended Stay America from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Extended Stay America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Nomura lowered Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Extended Stay America from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Extended Stay America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.78.

Extended Stay America Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

