Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $62.95 Billion

Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) will announce $62.95 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $56.06 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $69.83 billion. Exxon Mobil posted sales of $63.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full year sales of $254.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $225.15 billion to $273.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $251.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $228.49 billion to $264.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.46.

Shares of XOM opened at $41.86 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $40.80 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.06. The company has a market cap of $212.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

In related news, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $3,055,993,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,115,225,000 after buying an additional 5,019,413 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,632,600,000 after buying an additional 4,674,009 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $190,392,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,969,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,315,899,000 after buying an additional 1,790,650 shares during the last quarter. 54.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

