Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,850,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,633 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Exxon Mobil worth $198,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 376,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,601,000 after acquiring an additional 23,445 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 19,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,977,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 13,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.46.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $41.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.46 and its 200-day moving average is $67.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $40.80 and a 12-month high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

In related news, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.