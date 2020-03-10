F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 94.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,858 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,925,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,575,000. Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 10,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,082,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $432,802,000 after purchasing an additional 53,857 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 119,976 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $16,847,000 after purchasing an additional 28,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total transaction of $89,317.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,871.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $320,705.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,793.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,684 shares of company stock worth $1,052,896 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FFIV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised F5 Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub upgraded F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.44.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $111.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $110.33 and a one year high of $168.94.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. F5 Networks had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The company had revenue of $569.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

