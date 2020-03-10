FABRK Price Tops $0.0094 (FAB)

FABRK (CURRENCY:FAB) traded up 23.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One FABRK token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb Global and Bithumb. During the last week, FABRK has traded 22.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. FABRK has a total market capitalization of $44.92 million and $2.84 million worth of FABRK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006966 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005072 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000075 BTC.

FABRK Token Profile

FABRK (FAB) is a token. FABRK’s total supply is 55,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,794,443,397 tokens. The official website for FABRK is www.fabrk.io. FABRK’s official Twitter account is @

. The official message board for FABRK is medium.com/@fabrknetwork.

Buying and Selling FABRK

FABRK can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FABRK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FABRK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FABRK using one of the exchanges listed above.

