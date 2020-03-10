FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Position Increased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 331.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 178.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 2,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.28, for a total transaction of $717,112.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,536,972.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Franck A.R. Gossieaux sold 2,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.49, for a total value of $769,124.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,665 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,650 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDS traded down $3.15 on Tuesday, reaching $258.71. The stock had a trading volume of 237,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,149. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $286.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.88 and a 1 year high of $310.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.94.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.16. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 60.69% and a net margin of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $366.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.80%.

FDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

