Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $438.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.46, for a total value of $1,772,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,211,924.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.38, for a total value of $364,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,491 shares of company stock worth $40,719,002 over the last quarter. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,441,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,359,000 after buying an additional 45,255 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,432,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 268,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,633,000 after buying an additional 167,957 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 261,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,915,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FICO opened at $315.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $401.77 and its 200-day moving average is $358.30. Fair Isaac has a 1-year low of $247.95 and a 1-year high of $436.69.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $298.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.53 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 76.72% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.