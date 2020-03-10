FansTime (FTI) Trading 15.1% Lower This Week

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. FansTime has a market cap of $565,838.22 and $32,982.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FansTime token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, CoinEgg, CoinMex and HADAX. During the last seven days, FansTime has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012550 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $198.12 or 0.02494010 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00214350 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00051653 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000652 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00124759 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012174 BTC.

FansTime Token Profile

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FansTime Token Trading

FansTime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Gate.io, FCoin, Bit-Z, CoinEgg and CoinMex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

