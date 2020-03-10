Fantasy Sports Price Tops $0.0020 (DFS)

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Fantasy Sports has a total market cap of $8,972.01 and approximately $29.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fantasy Sports has traded 96.5% higher against the US dollar. One Fantasy Sports token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cat.Ex, Coindeal and P2PB2B.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00050657 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00482946 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $507.23 or 0.06428481 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00057561 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006175 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00030840 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013432 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003752 BTC.

About Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Sports (CRYPTO:DFS) is a token. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,532,031 tokens. Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com. Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken.

Fantasy Sports Token Trading

Fantasy Sports can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex, Coindeal and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantasy Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

