Fantom Price Reaches $0.0064 (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Fantom has a market cap of $11.62 million and approximately $5.48 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fantom token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, DDEX, Bibox and Kucoin. In the last seven days, Fantom has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fantom alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012674 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $198.90 or 0.02514977 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00213663 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00051579 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00124655 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012215 BTC.

About Fantom

Fantom’s total supply is 1,987,133,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,813,658,595 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation.

Fantom Token Trading

Fantom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bibox, Bilaxy, Hotbit, Kucoin, IDEX and Bgogo. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fantom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.