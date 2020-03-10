FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Lifted to “Outperform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

FANUY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of FANUY opened at $14.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.54. FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The stock has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 1.25.

About FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Minamitsuru, Japan.

