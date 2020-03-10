FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 51.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,895 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 27,607 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.15% of FARO Technologies worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in FARO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in FARO Technologies by 395.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 818 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in FARO Technologies by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in FARO Technologies by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in FARO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of FARO Technologies stock opened at $50.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.38. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 1.39. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.04.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $104.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.80 million. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FARO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO).

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.