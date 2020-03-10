Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:FBSS)

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

Fauquier Bankshares has increased its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

FBSS stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.21. 495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Fauquier Bankshares has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $22.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.44. The firm has a market cap of $70.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.53.

Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.73 million for the quarter. Fauquier Bankshares had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 10.64%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fauquier Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

About Fauquier Bankshares

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fauquier Bank that provides retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, including interest and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts; and time deposits. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, consumer and student loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity lines of credit.

