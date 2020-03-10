Feathercoin (FTC) Tops One Day Volume of $1,100.00

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 10th. In the last week, Feathercoin has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $1.93 million and approximately $1,100.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feathercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC, Bittrex, CoinExchange and LiteBit.eu.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Feathercoin alerts:

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 39.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000982 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

Feathercoin (CRYPTO:FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 270,512,040 coins. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com.

Feathercoin Coin Trading

Feathercoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, QBTC, Bittylicious, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, BX Thailand, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Feathercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feathercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.