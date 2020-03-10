FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Parnassus Investments CA

Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,175,447 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,228 shares during the period. FedEx makes up approximately 2.1% of Parnassus Investments CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Parnassus Investments CA owned about 1.60% of FedEx worth $631,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of FedEx by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,029,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,523,004,000 after purchasing an additional 105,441 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of FedEx by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,036,716 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $761,602,000 after buying an additional 1,120,770 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,421 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $493,159,000 after buying an additional 282,380 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,594,169 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $241,055,000 after buying an additional 80,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 711,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $103,521,000 after buying an additional 6,007 shares in the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.92.

Shares of FDX traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.44. 2,423,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,823,312. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.85 and a fifty-two week high of $199.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 564.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

