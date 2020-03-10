FedEx (FDX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.87 per share for the quarter. FedEx has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 10.25-11.50 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $10.25-11.50 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect FedEx to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FDX stock opened at $115.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. FedEx has a 52 week low of $113.85 and a 52 week high of $199.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of 550.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.75%.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on FedEx from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $189.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.32.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.