Fetch (FET) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5.64 Million

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Fetch has a market cap of $24.78 million and approximately $5.64 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fetch has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. One Fetch token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0409 or 0.00000507 BTC on exchanges including WazirX and Binance.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00051404 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00482416 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $507.90 or 0.06403650 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00057733 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006208 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00031128 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012710 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003685 BTC.

Fetch Profile

Fetch is a token. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,473,665 tokens. Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch is fetch.ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch

Fetch can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and WazirX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.