FIH MOBILE LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Earning Extremely Critical Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Headlines about FIH MOBILE LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) have trended extremely negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. FIH MOBILE LTD/ADR earned a daily sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of OTCMKTS FXCNY remained flat at $$3.00 during trading on Tuesday. FIH MOBILE LTD/ADR has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $4.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

FIH MOBILE LTD/ADR Company Profile

FIH Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated manufacturing services for the handset industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asia, Europe, and America. The company manufactures and distributes handsets and communication products, as well as offers repair services.

