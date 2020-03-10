Fiii Hits Market Cap of $86,771.03 (FIII)

Fiii (CURRENCY:FIII) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Fiii has a market capitalization of $86,771.03 and approximately $861.00 worth of Fiii was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fiii has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Fiii coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including CoinEgg and DigiFinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fiii alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $200.08 or 0.02517385 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00214814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00051510 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00125503 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012238 BTC.

Fiii Profile

Fiii launched on September 12th, 2018. Fiii’s total supply is 2,445,238,542 coins and its circulating supply is 482,404,699 coins. Fiii’s official Twitter account is @FiiiLab and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fiii’s official message board is medium.com/@fiiilab.io. Fiii’s official website is fiii.io.

Buying and Selling Fiii

Fiii can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fiii directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fiii should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fiii using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fiii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fiii and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.