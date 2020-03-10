Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 3,902 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 626.9% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. 64.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $116.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.76. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $98.51 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.43 billion, a PE ratio of 68.67, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

