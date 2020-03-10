Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 4,965 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 0.8% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 18,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 26,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $65.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.35. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $65.27 and a 12 month high of $81.20.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

