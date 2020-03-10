Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 6,943 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,943 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 0.60% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,709,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,271,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,001,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,507,000 after buying an additional 59,221 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,057,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,642,000 after acquiring an additional 55,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,351,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,076,000 after acquiring an additional 22,240 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GIGB opened at $53.74 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.50 and a 12 month high of $55.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.80.

