Financial Advocates Investment Management Boosts Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.31% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $4,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIXD. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,663,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 242,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,584,000 after acquiring an additional 73,664 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 32,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 175.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 232,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,027,000 after acquiring an additional 147,840 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FIXD stock opened at $54.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.54. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.90 and a 12 month high of $58.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st.

