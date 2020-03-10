Financial Advocates Investment Management Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

JPST opened at $50.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.49.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.