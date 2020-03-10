Financial Advocates Investment Management Boosts Stock Position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,799 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 2.80% of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $436,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,989,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $796,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000.

Get Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PLW opened at $40.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.50. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $41.55.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.