Financial Advocates Investment Management Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,460 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDIV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 312,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 296,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,688,000 after buying an additional 13,723 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,488,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 49,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 234,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 16,340 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RDIV opened at $27.97 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $27.43 and a 52 week high of $40.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.73.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.