Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 2,246 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,258 shares of company stock valued at $917,300 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $104.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.13. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $208.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.36.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

