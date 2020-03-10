Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 4,128 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $12,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $579,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $846,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $650,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 252,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,219,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,020.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 116,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,530,000 after buying an additional 106,490 shares during the last quarter.

RSP opened at $93.91 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $93.43 and a 52 week high of $118.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.51.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

