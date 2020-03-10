Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 41,505 Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 859.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,505 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 677.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PDP opened at $57.37 on Tuesday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $54.31 and a 12 month high of $70.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.45.

About Invesco DWA Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

