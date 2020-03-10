Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 5,023 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 233.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $91.91 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.54 and a 12 month high of $92.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.17.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

