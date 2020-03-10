Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 6,496 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,496 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvicePeriod LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 152,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,157,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $352,000. TIAA FSB lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 463,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,963,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 52,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 378.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ stock opened at $83.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.23. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $83.56 and a 12 month high of $99.72.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.