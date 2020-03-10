Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 66,714 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 703.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,714 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $3,855,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 902,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,376,961. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $8,091,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,532,959.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,922 shares of company stock valued at $14,202,368 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $43.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $56.83 billion, a PE ratio of 144.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.06. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.98 and a 52 week high of $59.27.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMD. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Craig Hallum raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up previously from $51.50) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

