Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 693 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,161 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,655 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Facebook by 1,175.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,230 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 27,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. 65.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a price target (down previously from ) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.48.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,036 shares of company stock worth $17,397,294. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $169.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $516.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.28. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $159.28 and a one year high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

