Financial Advocates Investment Management Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $70,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $64.37 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.28 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.22.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

