Financial Advocates Investment Management Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3,750.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 37,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,177,000 after buying an additional 36,826 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $238.72 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $237.17 and a 1-year high of $295.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.82.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.8039 per share. This is a boost from SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $9.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

