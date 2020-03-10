Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $11.35 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,873 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.2% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $11,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14,416.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 733,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,135,000 after buying an additional 728,737 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6,952.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 560,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,805,000 after acquiring an additional 552,328 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $68,736,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,522,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,605,000 after acquiring an additional 360,629 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 620,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,228,000 after acquiring an additional 261,777 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $157.81 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $119.54 and a 1 year high of $159.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.17 and a 200-day moving average of $143.51.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

