Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $2.96 Million Position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,536 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $66,000.

NEAR stock opened at $50.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.30. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.30.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.