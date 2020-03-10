Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $3.44 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,686 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 10,631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $1,039,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 55.9% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,013 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,818 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $301.98 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $227.06 and a fifty-two week high of $325.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.82.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.20.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

