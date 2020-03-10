Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $32.04 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,389 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $32,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

VTI stock opened at $138.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.29. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $138.24 and a 52-week high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

