Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $4.25 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.05% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSLC. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 59,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 11,741 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after acquiring an additional 22,199 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,238,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $285,000.

NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $56.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.72. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $54.87 and a 52-week high of $68.47.

