Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $5.09 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,062 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on V. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.62.

Shares of V stock opened at $171.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $361.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.39 and a 200-day moving average of $186.20. Visa Inc has a one year low of $148.02 and a one year high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total transaction of $1,218,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,251,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,814,759 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

