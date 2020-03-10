Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $7.86 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,753 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75,825,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,087,684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207,376 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11,851.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,031,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,296,000 after buying an additional 3,006,026 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $150,841,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $98,465,000. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $75,007,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $97.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.18. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $96.96 and a 52 week high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

