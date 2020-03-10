Financial Advocates Investment Management Increases Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,358,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,255,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,886,000 after acquiring an additional 103,776 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $163.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.26. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $159.20 and a twelve month high of $210.86.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

