Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 10,301 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,231 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,301 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 1,636.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in Intel by 6,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $757,090.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $496,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,277 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,066. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,795 shares of company stock worth $2,710,276. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTC. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.48.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $50.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.96. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.83.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. Intel’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

